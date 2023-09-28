County Championship: Sussex want 5 wickets to beat Gloucestershire

Sussex batter James Coles finishes the season with 879 County Championship runs

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three) Sussex 202 & 505-7 dec: Coles 128; Shaw 4-82 Gloucestershire 195 & 113-5: Van Buuren 46*; Hunt 3-19 Gloucestershire (3 pts) need 400 more runs to beat Sussex (3 pts) Match scorecard

Sussex have third place in Division Two of the County Championship in their sights after reducing Gloucestershire to 113-5 in their unlikely pursuit of a target of 513 with a day to go at Hove.

James Coles made his third century of the season in Sussex’s 505-7 declared before they made inroads into the Gloucestershire top order, taking five wickets before bad light intervened with 14 overs not bowled.

It looks as if Gloucestershire will end the season without a win while Sussex could climb above Leicestershire, if the Foxes lose to champions Durham after following on.

Left-armer Sean Hunt struck twice with the new ball either side of tea when Chris Dent…