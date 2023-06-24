County Championship: Sussex’s Paul Farbrace sceptical about Kookaburra ball trial

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace sees no good reason to ditch the Dukes ball for the next two rounds of County Championship games

County Championship debuts sometimes go under the radar, but there’s little doubt that one will be closely scrutinised when the four-day competition resumes on Sunday.

For the first time, English county games will feature the Kookaburra ball, a trial recommendation from the England and Wales Cricket Board’s high-performance review, led by former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss.

The Australia-made ball – which will also be used for a second round of county games next month – is believed to swing and seam less than its English counterpart, the Dukes.

The theory is that players will benefit from gaining experience of the machine-stitched Kookaburra rather than seeing it for the first time when selected for an Ashes series in Australian conditions.

However, ex-England assistant coach Paul Farbrace – now head coach of Sussex, who travel to Glamorgan on Sunday -…