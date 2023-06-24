County Championship: Sussex’s Paul Farbrace sceptical about Kookaburra ball trial

County Championship debuts sometimes go under the radar, but there’s little doubt that one will be closely scrutinised when the four-day competition resumes on Sunday.
For the first time, English county games will feature the Kookaburra ball, a trial recommendation from the England and Wales Cricket Board’s high-performance review, led by former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss.
The Australia-made ball – which will also be used for a second round of county games next month – is believed to swing and seam less than its English counterpart, the Dukes.
The theory is that players will benefit from gaining experience of the machine-stitched Kookaburra rather than seeing it for the first time when selected for an Ashes series in Australian conditions.
However, ex-England assistant coach Paul Farbrace – now head coach of Sussex, who travel to Glamorgan on Sunday -…