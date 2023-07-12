County Championship: Teenager James Coles hits century for Sussex in opposition to Derbyshire

Sussex batter James Coles struck 15 fours in his unbeaten 101

LV= County Championship Division Two, Ist Central County Ground, Hove (day three) Sussex 402 & 193-5: Derbyshire 407: Guest 105; Karvelas 4-64 Sussex (7 pts) lead Derbyshire (7 pts) by 188 runs Match scorecard

Teenager James Coles led Sussex’s fightback with an impressive unbeaten century to set up an intriguing final day in their County Championship match against Derbyshire at Hove.

The 19-year-old reached the second century of his career six overs before stumps and will resume on 101 with Sussex 193-5, a lead of 188.

Brooke Guest had earlier become the first Derbyshire wicketkeeper to score a century against Sussex before they were bowled out for 407 to take a first innings lead of five runs.

Off-spinner Alex Thomson, who opened the bowling, then took three wickets as Sussex were reduced to 72-4 before 19-year-old Coles and another teenager – 18-year-old Dan Ibrahim – revived Sussex with 113 for the fifth wicket.

To add to…