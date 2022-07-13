County Championship: Three Leicestershire batters rating centuries at Sussex

Colin Ackermann and Wiaan Mulder have put on 250 for the fifth wicket so far

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three) Sussex 588: Alsop 150, Orr 70; Parkinson 5-128 Leicestershire 529-4: Ackermann 167*, Mulder 129*, Kimber 104; Finn 3-81 Leicestershire (5 pts) trail Sussex (6 pts) by 59 runs Match scorecard

Louis Kimber, Colin Ackermann and Wiaan Mulder all made centuries as Leicestershire’s batters enjoyed a placid Hove pitch as much as Sussex’s had on the third day of their County Championship match at Hove.

There should have been a fourth hundred to celebrate for the Foxes but Rishi Patel was out for 99 as Leicestershire responded to Sussex’s 588 with 529-4, Ackermann (167) and Mulder (129) having added 250 for the fifth wicket so far.

Sussex’s bowlers plugged away but only 14 wickets have fallen in three days and the contest, between the bottom two sides in Division Two, is destined for a draw, although Leicestershire may feel they could apply…