County Championship: Tight end in prospect between Durham and Yorkshire

Matthew Fisher has now taken 11 wickets for Yorkshire this season

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day three) Yorkshire 254 & 218: Hill 51, Malan 44; Raine 4-36, Potts 4-61 Durham 227 & 213-8: Jones 56, Lees 38, Raine 32*;Fisher 4-56, Thompson 3-40 Durham (3 pts) need 33 runs to beat Yorkshire (4 pts) with 2 wickets standing Match scorecard

Yorkshire and Durham face a thrilling final-day shootout to decide their County Championship clash at the Riverside.

Defending a target of 246, Matthew Fisher claimed four wickets to turn the game in the favour of the visitors after Durham threatened to inch their way towards victory courtesy of 56 from Michael Jones.

Fisher produced a brilliant spell in the evening session supported by Jordan Thompson with three strikes of his own to put the White Rose on course.

But, after taking four wickets apiece with the ball to bowl out Yorkshire for 218 earlier in the day, Matthew Potts and Ben Raine produced a brilliant stand for the…