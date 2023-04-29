County Championship: Tim Murtagh takes 10 wickets as Middlesex ease previous Kent

Tim Murtagh took match figures of 10-82 to reach 1,000 wickets for Middlesex in all formats

LV= County Championship Division One, Lord’s (day three) Kent 186: Compton 52; Murtagh 4-40 & 128: Leaning 48; Murtagh 6-42 Middlesex 229: Higgins 71; Agar 4-60 & 86-1: Robson 41* Middlesex (19 pts) beat Kent (3 pts) by nine wickets Match scorecard

Veteran seamer Tim Murtagh recorded a 10-wicket match haul to reach his 1,000th in all formats for Middlesex and set up a second successive County Championship victory, as they triumphed against Kent.

Player-coach Murtagh, 41, who is now in his 17th season with the county, scythed through the visitors’ line-up with 6-42 – and match figures of 10-82 – as they crumbled to 128 all out at Lord’s.

Ben Compton and Jack Leaning had dragged Kent back into contention with their solid 87-run partnership before seven wickets tumbled for only 22, leaving Middlesex to chase a modest target of 86.

They achieved that in 24.3 overs, with Sam Robson compiling an unbeaten 41 and…