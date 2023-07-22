County Championship: Title-chasing Essex beat Kent by seven wickets

Essex are 14 points behind Division One leaders Surrey with four games left

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day four) Kent 207 & 280: Finch 114; S Cook 4-46 Essex 458-8 dec & 30-3: Rossington 14; Qadri 2-19 Essex (21 pts) beat Kent (2 pts) by seven wickets Match scorecard

Essex made heavy weather of scoring the 30 runs required to beat Kent by seven wickets and secure their fourth successive County Championship Division One victory.

It needed Paul Walter to keep his head and stroke the winning runs 23 balls into what turned into a more difficult run chase than necessary.

Essex attempted to make light work of reaching the target and were halfway there from the first over bowled by Hamid Qadri.

However, Dan Lawrence was first to go when he tried to hit Grant Stewart’s first ball out of the ground but only skied to mid-on.

Adam Rossington followed in the next over, lbw attempting to reverse sweep Qadri, and first-innings centurion Matt Critchley departed first…