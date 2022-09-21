County Championship: Title-chasing Notts face innings defeat as 19 wickets fall in day at Worcester

Gareth Roderick made his second century in successive innings for Worcestershire – and his first at New Road

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road (day one) Worcestershire 390: Roderick 102, D’Oliveira 85, Tongue 45*; Ball 3-60, Hutton 3-86 Nottinghamshire 128: Hameed 37 ; Barnard 4-26, Pennington 4-31 & 129-6: Hameed 58; Gibbon 3-24 Notts (3 pts) trail Worcestershire (7 pts) by 133 runs with four second-innings wickets left Match scorecard

Title-chasing Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire are in danger of losing for only the second time this season after following on against promotion outsiders Worcestershire at New Road.

After the Pears totalled 390, Notts were bowled out for 128, then slumped to 129-6 second time around as 19 wickets fall on the second day.

Haseeb Hameed has top scored for Notts in both innings, making 37 and 58.

Gareth Roderick had earlier completed his first Pears century at New Road.

After resuming on 297-7, the Pears batted on throughout most of the morning to…