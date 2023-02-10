County Championship to trial Kookaburra ball in 2023 as bonus factors system re-vamped

Surrey clinched their 20th outright County Championship title last summer

The County Championship will see a revamp of the batting points system and the trial use of a Kookaburra ball during the 2023 season.

Points for a draw will revert back to five from the eight introduced in 2019, batting points will be awarded from 250 runs, up from the current 200, to a maximum of five for totals of 450.

The number of points for a win remains unchanged at 16.

The Kookaburra ball will be used in two rounds of games in June and July.

The adjustments to the new season have been made following former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss’ high-performance review of the men’s game, announced in September with the intention of improving the fortunes of the England team.

With the Kookaburra ball offering less movement to bowlers, its introduction in place of the more seamer-friendly Dukes ball is designed to level out the contest between bat and ball and prepare England players better for tours to places…