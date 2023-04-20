County Championship: Tom Abell and James Rew hit tons for Somerset in 231-run stand towards Lancashire at Taunton

Somerset centurions James Rew and Tom Abell batted throughout the day’s second and third sessions

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one) Somerset 311-4 (96 overs): Abell 119*, Rew 114*; Anderson 2-56 Lancashire: Yet to bat Somerset 2 pts, Lancashire 1 pt Match scorecard

Somerset pair Tom Abell and James Rew both made unbeaten centuries as the hosts fought back from a perilous 80-4 to dominate the first day of the County Championship Division One match with Lancashire at Taunton.

By the close, the hosts had posted 311-4 after losing the toss.

Abell was unbeaten at the close on 119, his 14th first-class century, while 19-year-old Rew made 114 in a so far unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 231.

They came together before lunch and batted for the rest of the day, barely playing a false stroke.

England’s James Anderson was the most successful Lancashire bowler with 2-56 from 19 overs, but it proved a frustrating day for the visitors.

Somerset’s new-look…