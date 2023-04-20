County Championship: Tom Abell and James Rew hit tons for Somerset in 231-run stand towards Lancashire at Taunton

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
Somerset centurions James Rew and Tom Abell batted throughout the day's second and third sessions


Somerset centurions James Rew and Tom Abell batted throughout the day’s second and third sessions
LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one)
Somerset 311-4 (96 overs): Abell 119*, Rew 114*; Anderson 2-56
Lancashire: Yet to bat
Somerset 2 pts, Lancashire 1 pt
Match scorecard

Somerset pair Tom Abell and James Rew both made unbeaten centuries as the hosts fought back from a perilous 80-4 to dominate the first day of the County Championship Division One match with Lancashire at Taunton.

By the close, the hosts had posted 311-4 after losing the toss.

Abell was unbeaten at the close on 119, his 14th first-class century, while 19-year-old Rew made 114 in a so far unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 231.

They came together before lunch and batted for the rest of the day, barely playing a false stroke.

England’s James Anderson was the most successful Lancashire bowler with 2-56 from 19 overs, but it proved a frustrating day for the visitors.

Somerset’s new-look…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR