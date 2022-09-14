County Championship: Tom Abell & George Bartlett assist Somerset bat Bears out of it at Edgbaston

Somerset skipper Tom Abell passed 50 for the seventh time this season – and the 43rd time in his career

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three): Somerset 219: Gregory 60 & 277-4: Bartlett 81*, Abell 87, Goldsworthy 44*, Lammonby 40 Warwickshire 196: Hain 65; Brooks 4-40 Somerset (4 pts) lead Warwickshire (3 pts) by 300 runs with six wickets in hand Scorecard

Somerset batted all day for the loss of just two wickets at Edgbaston as they took total control of the Division One relegation battle with reigning county champions Warwickshire.

Having resumed on 13-2, the visitors closed day three on 277-4, 300 runs ahead, to virtually assure themselves of avoiding defeat.

Captain Tom Abell led the way with an obdurate 87 from 173 balls.

George Bartlett then finished the day on a season’s best 91 not out.

Tom Lammonby and Abell added just 55 runs in 36 overs in the morning session against some fine bowling, particularly from main Bears paceman Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

Warwickshire’s…