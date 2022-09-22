County Championship: Tom Abell hits his second ton of the sport as Somerset construct an enormous lead

Tom Abell’s second hundred of the game was his fifth of the season for Somerset

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three) Somerset 389 & 277-1: Abell 112*, Lammonby 101* Northamptonshire 265: Young 85, Taylor 60*; C Overton 5-38 Somerset (6 pts) lead Northamptonshire (4 pts) by 401 with 9 wickets standing Match scorecard

Somerset will go into the final day of their County Championship match with Northamptonshire at Taunton in a strong position, knowing victory will guarantee Division One survival.

With a lead of 401 and nine second-innings wickets still in hand, the home side can feel confident of at least a draw, which would put them 17 points clear of second-from-bottom Warwickshire.

Having bowled out Northamptonshire for 265 from an overnight 184 for six – Craig Overton finishing with 5-38 – Somerset built on a first innings lead of 124 by posting 277-1.

Unbeaten centuries from skipper Tom Abell, his second of the match, and Tom Lammonby…