County Championship: Tom Alsop hits century as Sussex draw with Worcestershire

Tom Alsop faced 228 balls for his unbeaten 137

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four): Sussex 220 & 312-6: Alsop 137*, Carter 55 Worcestershire 438-5 dec: Libby 215, Pollock 98 Sussex (10 pts) drew with Worcestershire (16 pts) Scorecard

Sussex’s Tom Alsop led the resistance with an unbeaten century as Worcestershire’s promotion hopes in the County Championship suffered a big setback.

Alsop’s 137 not out – his fourth Championship hundred of the season – and valuable contributions from Oli Carter (55), Ali Orr (48) and Tom Clark (36) took Sussex to 312-6, a lead of 94, when the players shook hands with 13 overs remaining at the 1st Central County Ground.

Worcestershire picked up 16 points but they are 28 points behind second-placed Middlesex with two games to play and will almost certainly be in the second division again next season. Sussex remain seventh and have little prospect of improving on that position with two matches to go.

The visitors were…