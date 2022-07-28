County Championship: Tom Bailey takes 11 wickets in match as Lancashire beat Kent

Tom Bailey finished with career-best match figures of 11-110

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day four): Lancashire 145& 436-9 dec: Bohannon 134, Wells 98; Henry 4-82 Kent 270& 127: Bell-Drummond 69*; Bailey 5-46 Lancashire (20 pts) beat Kent (5 pts) by 184 runs Scorecard

Lancashire completed an extraordinary comeback 20 minutes after tea on the final day at Emirates Old Trafford as Kent were bowled out for just 127 to hand the hosts a remarkable 184-run victory.

As the home players celebrated Tom Bailey’s career-best match figures of 11-110 it seemed a long time ago that Lancashire had been dismissed for 145 on day one or when they had conceded a first-innings lead of 125 at the end of day two.

But this Lancashire side are nothing if not determined and thanks to the likes of Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells and Rob Jones with the bat and Bailey, Will Williams and Washington Sundar with the ball they somehow dragged themselves back into the contest.

The question on…