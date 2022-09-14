County Championship: Tom Curran’s century places Surrey in management in opposition to Northants

Tom Curran (left) and Hashim Amla both notched centuries

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day three): Northamptonshire 339 & 209-5: Proctor 55; Steel 2-58 Surrey 421 Amla 133; Keogh 4-51 Northants (4 pts) lead Surrey (8 pts) by 127 runs Scorecard

Tom Curran struck a maiden first-class century on the scene of some of his father’s greatest moments as Surrey marched towards victory over Northamptonshire – and a huge boost to their County Championship title charge.

All-rounder Curran, in his first Championship appearance for three and a half years, made 115 in 93 balls – two runs shy of dad Kevin’s best at Wantage Road.

His innings was juxtaposed by the serene century completed by Hashim Amla as Surrey claimed an 82-run first-innings lead, having been bowled out for 421.

Luke Procter and Ricardo Vasconcelos both scored half-centuries as Northamptonshire fought back to end the day on 209-5, a lead of 127.

Amla raised his bat on his 57th first-class century off the…