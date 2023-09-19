County Championship: Tom Lammonby hundred helps Somerset finish day one on high in opposition to Kent

Tom Lammonby’s century against Kent was the sixth of his first-class career

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one) Somerset: 242-2: Lammonby 109, Goldsworthy 70* Kent: Yet to bat Somerset lead Kent by 242 runs with eight wickets remaining Match scorecard

Tom Lammonby repaid Somerset’s faith with his first century of the season as the hosts ran up 214 for two on a rain-shortened opening day of the County Championship match with Kent at Taunton.

Having played in all 12 previous games without reaching three figures, the 23-year-old opener got the monkey off his back in style by hitting a brilliant 109 off 151 balls, with 16 fours.

Lewis Goldsworthy marked his first Championship appearance of the season by making 70 not out and contributing to a second-wicket stand of 132.

Kent’s woes were compounded by an injury to Michael Hogan, the 42-year-old seamer limping off disconsolately with what looked like a hamstring or thigh problem having bowled…