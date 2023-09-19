County Championship: Tom Lammonby hundred helps Somerset finish day one on high in opposition to Kent

|LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one)
|Somerset: 242-2: Lammonby 109, Goldsworthy 70*
|Kent: Yet to bat
|Somerset lead Kent by 242 runs with eight wickets remaining
|Match scorecard
Tom Lammonby repaid Somerset’s faith with his first century of the season as the hosts ran up 214 for two on a rain-shortened opening day of the County Championship match with Kent at Taunton.
Having played in all 12 previous games without reaching three figures, the 23-year-old opener got the monkey off his back in style by hitting a brilliant 109 off 151 balls, with 16 fours.
Lewis Goldsworthy marked his first Championship appearance of the season by making 70 not out and contributing to a second-wicket stand of 132.
Kent’s woes were compounded by an injury to Michael Hogan, the 42-year-old seamer limping off disconsolately with what looked like a hamstring or thigh problem having bowled…