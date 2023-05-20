County Championship: Tom Lawes takes 5 to assist Surrey wrap up win over Kent

Surrey seamer Tom Lawes finished with career-best match figures of 8-63

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day three) Kent 278: Evison 77*; Lawes 3-41 & 141: Muyeye 42, Crawley 34; Lawes 5-22, Clark 3-36 Surrey 362: Abbott 78, Sibley 60, Atkinson 55*; Bhuyian 4-65, Agar 3-76 & 58-0: Burns 36* Surrey (22 pts) beat Kent (4 pts) by 10 wickets Match scorecard

Tom Lawes dismissed England duo Zak Crawley and Sam Billings in dramatic fashion early on day three as he claimed a career-best 5-22 to set up Surrey’s 10-wicket three-day win over outclassed Kent.

England opener Crawley fell for 34, adding just three runs to his overnight score, then Kent captain Billings bagged an agonising pair as Kent slumped to 141 all out.

That left reigning champions Surrey needing just 58 to complete their fourth win in six County Championship Division one matches this season.

They got there in just 11.3 overs, just before the scheduled lunch interval, when skipper Rory Burns reverse-slapped Jack…