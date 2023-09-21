County Championship: Tom Prest century saves Hampshire from follow-on in opposition to Essex

|LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day three)
|Essex 447-9 dec: Rossington 104, Critchley 99, Harmer 62, Yadav 51; Dawson 3-165
|Hampshire 322-8: Prest 102*, Middleton 47, Vince 46; Harmer 5-143
|Hampshire (4pts) trail Essex (5pts) by 125 with two wickets standing
|Match scorecard
Tom Prest brilliantly scored his maiden County Championship century to frustrate title hopefuls Essex despite Simon Harmer’s 35th first-class five-wicket haul for the county.
Former England under-19 skipper Prest masterfully scored an unbeaten 102 to guide Hampshire past the follow-on score with vital contributions from Toby Albert, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince and Keith Barker.
South African Harmer claimed 5-143 as he churned away from the River End for 36 overs but Hampshire ended the day on 322-8 – and 125 runs adrift – with a potential to set up a result on the final day.
Albert and Middleton…