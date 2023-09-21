County Championship: Tom Prest century saves Hampshire from follow-on in opposition to Essex

Tom Prest’s hundred was his first in first-class cricket following two in List A matches

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day three) Essex 447-9 dec: Rossington 104, Critchley 99, Harmer 62, Yadav 51; Dawson 3-165 Hampshire 322-8: Prest 102*, Middleton 47, Vince 46; Harmer 5-143 Hampshire (4pts) trail Essex (5pts) by 125 with two wickets standing Match scorecard

Tom Prest brilliantly scored his maiden County Championship century to frustrate title hopefuls Essex despite Simon Harmer’s 35th first-class five-wicket haul for the county.

Former England under-19 skipper Prest masterfully scored an unbeaten 102 to guide Hampshire past the follow-on score with vital contributions from Toby Albert, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince and Keith Barker.

South African Harmer claimed 5-143 as he churned away from the River End for 36 overs but Hampshire ended the day on 322-8 – and 125 runs adrift – with a potential to set up a result on the final day.

Albert and Middleton…