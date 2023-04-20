County Championship: Tom Value ton and hat-trick for Gloucestershire at Worcester

Tom Price’s previous career-best with the bat was 71 against Glamorgan in Cardiff in 2021

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road (day one) Gloucestershire 231: T Price 109; Leach 4-49 Worcestershire 118-7: Waite 37; T Price 4-38, Singh Dale 3-23 Worcestershire (3 pts) trail Gloucestershire (2 pts) by 113 runs with 3 wickets remaining Match scorecard

Tom Price became the 15th player in first-class cricket history to make a hundred and take a hat-trick as Gloucestershire took on Worcestershire at New Road.

After coming in at number nine with Gloucestershire 45-7, Price smashed four sixes in his maiden century – 109 off 98 balls – before being lucklessly run out.

Having helped his side reach 231, Price then starred again with the ball as the Pears slumped to 118-7 by the close.

He took the wickets of Azhar Ali, Jack Haynes and home skipper Brett D’Oliveira in successive deliveries, all caught behind by wicketkeeper James Bracey.

The ton/hat-trick double is the 17th time it has been done in…