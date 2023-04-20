County Championship: Tom Westley and Nick Browne hit half-centuries earlier than climate frustrates Essex at Kent

Essex batter Nick Browne (right) raises his bat after reaching 50 on the first day of his side’s County Championship game at Kent

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day one) Essex 164-1: Westley 71*, Browne 54* Kent: Yet to bat Match scorecard

Essex were thwarted by the weather after taking charge against Kent on the opening day of their County Championship Division One match at Canterbury.

The visitors made the most of the 42 overs possible due to bad light and rain as Nick Browne and Tom Westley posted unbeaten half-centuries.

The pair amassed an unbroken 121 for the second wicket after Alastair Cook was dismissed for a swashbuckling 39 inside the first nine overs.

Essex were 164-1 when the heavens opened and washed out the second half of the day’s play.

Last September, Essex won by an innings and 260 runs after posting 573 batting first at Canterbury and, after winning the toss, chose to revisit that blueprint.

The visitors took advantage of a placid…