County Championship: Van der Gugten places Glamorgan on prime v Gloucestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day one): Gloucestershire 165 (60.5 overs): M Harris 59; Van der Gugten 5-26 Glamorgan 4-0 (1 over) Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Gloucestershire (0 pts) by 161 runs Scorecard

Timm van der Gugten starred for Glamorgan as Gloucestershire struggled to 165 all out on a day delayed by showers and a hover-cover breakdown.

Van der Gugten claimed five wickets in the evening session to put Glamorgan on top, as they finished 4-0 in reply.

Australian Marcus Harris held the early stages of the Gloucestershire innings together with a composed knock of 59.

The mechanical malfunction saw the cover stuck on the square to hold up play.

A torrential downpour four balls into the day’s play saw one of its engines break down as it reached the middle.

An early lunch had to be taken with the rain returning 10 minutes into the afternoon session as the groundstaff did their best with temporary sheeting.