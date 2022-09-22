County Championship video games might be lowered underneath ECB plans

The number of County Championship matches teams play in a season could be cut from 14 to 10 with a First Division of six teams, under proposals from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
The ECB’s high-performance review also suggests dedicated windows for the One-Day Cup, T20 Blast and the Hundred.
The review – led by Sir Andrew Strauss – is aimed at improving the success of the England men’s team.
“We must be open-minded to change,” said former England captain Strauss.
The ECB hopes the revised schedule will allow a greater balance between red and white-ball cricket, produce higher quality matches, ease the strain on players’ workloads and better compete with franchise Twenty20 competitions such as the Indian Premier League.
Under the proposals:
- The start of the County Championship would move from April to May and run continuously throughout the summer months – rather than being split between the start and end of the…