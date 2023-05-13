County Championship: Warwickshire beat Essex to earn third win of the season

Winter signing Chris Rushworth had match figures of 8-90 to take his haul of wickets to 30 for the season

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three) Essex 126 & 215: Harmer 50*; Hasan Ali 4-48 Warwickshire 242 & 100-6: Rhodes 29; Bracewell 2-24 Warwickshire (19 pts) beat Essex (3 pts) by four wickets Match scorecard

Warwickshire underlined their County Championship title credentials by completing a four-wicket win over fellow challengers Essex inside three days at Edgbaston.

Chris Rushworth exploited helpful overhead conditions to finish with 4-62, for match figures of 8-90, while Hasan Ali took 4-48 as Essex were bowled out in their second innings for 215.

That left a victory target of 100 and, with batting remaining far from straightforward, Warwickshire had to work hard to get there, on 100-6, to go top of Division One, pending the conclusion of the Surrey-Middlesex game on Sunday.

The skills of Rushworth and Hasan, ably supported in the seam department by Oliver…