County Championship: Warwickshire beat the sunshine to complete off Kent for innings win

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four): Warwickshire 453-4 dec: Hain 165*, Yates 128, Mousley 94 Kent 158 & 281: Evison 99, Compton 88; Rushworth 3-58, Woakes 3-59 Warwickshire (24 pts) beat Kent (1 pt) by an innings and 14 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire finished off Kent in badly fading light in Birmingham as they secured a thrilling innings victory.

Kent put up a great fight, largely through great rearguard efforts from Joey Evison and Ben Compton.

But, well into the final hour and, just after umpires Richard Illingworth, and Martin Saggers had checked their light meters, Hasan Ali had Evison caught behind for 99.

Resuming on 27-1, Kent were into the seventh over of the day before they lost their first wicket, nightwatchman Matt Quinn, who was bowled by fit-again England paceman Chris Woakes, who ended up with five wickets in the match.

