County Championship: Warwickshire full three-day innings win over Kent

LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day three) Kent 171: Hannon-Dalby 4-56 & 332: Finch 67; Hannon-Dalby 4-59 Warwickshire 541-7 dec: Yates 228*, Maxwell 81; Leaning 2-70 Warwickshire (23 pts) beat Kent (2 pts) by an innings and 46 runs Match scorecard

Warwickshire thrashed Kent by an innings and 46 runs inside three days at Canterbury as they finally bowled out the hosts for 332.

Oliver Hannon-Dalby took 4-59 in the second innings to finish with 8-115 in the match, as Warwickshire bounced back from defeat by Essex at Chelmsford in their previous game.

Harry Finch made 67 and Jack Leaning 64, but the hosts were left to rue a dismal first-innings performance and remain mired in a relegation battle.

Kent began day three on 55-1, still 323 behind Warwickshire’s first innings score of 549-7, with Joe Denly and Ben Compton not out on 29 and 17 respectively.

Compton was the morning’s first victim…