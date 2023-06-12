County Championship: Warwickshire in full management at Nottinghamshire

Hasan Ali is with Warwickshire until the end of July

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day two) Warwickshire 571-9 dec: Hain 100, Davies 93, Mousley 87, Burgess 77*; Harrison 4-138 Nottinghamshire 82-5: Hameed 28; Hasan 2-14 Nottinghamshire 2 pts, Warwickshire 4 pts Match scorecard

Warwickshire have a firm grip at the halfway stage of their County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge as they bid to cut Surrey’s lead in the Division One table.

As an approaching electrical storm persuaded umpires Peter Hartley and Steve O’Shaughnessy to take the players off just before 17:00 BST, Nottinghamshire were in deep trouble at 82-5 in their first innings, still 489 runs behind after Warwickshire declared at 571-9.

Pakistan international Hasan Ali had taken two wickets in addition to his quickfire 54 with the bat, with wicketkeeper Michael Burgess grabbing two catches to go with his unbeaten 77 earlier. Nottinghamshire, last season’s Division Two champions, need…