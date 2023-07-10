County Championship: Warwickshire make regular progress with bat after bowling out Kent

Oliver Hannon-Dalby claimed four scalps on his Warwickshire recall to go past the tally of 300 first-class career wickets

LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day one) Kent 171: Stewart 50; Hannon-Dalby 4-56 Warwickshire 155-2: Yates 53* Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Kent (0 pts) by 16 runs Match scorecard

Warwickshire dominated the first day of their County Championship Division One game with Kent at Canterbury, bowling out the hosts for 171, before reaching 155-2 at stumps.

Paceman Oliver Hannon-Dalby, left out of the Bears’ last game, took 4-45 on his return to help bowl out Kent for a total that would have been lower, but for tail-ender Grant Stewart.

He blasted 50 from 45 balls as the hosts’ last three wickets added 93, more than half their total.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, originally signed purely for the T20 Blast, made a rare red-ball appearance on his Warwickshire first-class debut, but it was the Bears pacemen who did the damage.

Kent chose to…