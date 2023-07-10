County Championship: Warwickshire make regular progress with bat after bowling out Kent

|LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day one)
|Kent 171: Stewart 50; Hannon-Dalby 4-56
|Warwickshire 155-2: Yates 53*
|Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Kent (0 pts) by 16 runs
|Match scorecard
Warwickshire dominated the first day of their County Championship Division One game with Kent at Canterbury, bowling out the hosts for 171, before reaching 155-2 at stumps.
Paceman Oliver Hannon-Dalby, left out of the Bears’ last game, took 4-45 on his return to help bowl out Kent for a total that would have been lower, but for tail-ender Grant Stewart.
He blasted 50 from 45 balls as the hosts’ last three wickets added 93, more than half their total.
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, originally signed purely for the T20 Blast, made a rare red-ball appearance on his Warwickshire first-class debut, but it was the Bears pacemen who did the damage.
Kent chose to…