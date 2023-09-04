County Championship: Warwickshire on brink of defeat after following on in opposition to Surrey

Kemar Roach’s four scalps, two in successive balls, helped take his Surrey tally to 23 for the season in six games

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two) Surrey 396 (109.4 overs): Foakes 125, Steel 71, Sibley 65, Smith 60; Barnard 5-66 Warwickshire 161: Burgess 54; Roach 4-64, Worrall 3-34 & 126-7: Mousley 60*, Worrall 3-17, Clark 3-22 Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Surrey (7 pts) by 109 runs with three wickets left Match scorecard

Reigning champions Surrey are poised to strengthen their position at the top of the County Championship after taking 17 Warwickshire wickets on day two at The Oval.

The injury-hit Bears were bowled out for 161 in reply to Surrey’s 396 by an unrelenting seam attack, led by West Indian Kemar Roach (4-64) and Australian Dan Worrall (3-34).

It scarcely got any better for Warwickshire second time around as they lurched to 35-5.

At that stage Warwickshire were heading for a two-day defeat but Dan Mousley’s unbeaten 60 helped them avoid that ignominy to…