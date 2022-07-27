County Championship: Warwickshire put Surrey’s unbeaten file at menace

Sam Hain helped take Warwickshire from a potentially perilous position to a chance of victory

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day three): Warwickshire 253 & 270-4: Hain 87*, Rhodes 72*; Jacks 2-55 Surrey 316: Pope 65, Jacks 44; Hannon-Dalby 3-44, McAndrew 3-82 Warwickshire (5 pts) lead Surrey (6 pts) by 207 runs with 6 wickets remaining Scorecard

Sam Hain’s assured 87 not out and his superb unbroken stand of 127 with Will Rhodes enabled Warwickshire to fight back strongly on day three against Surrey at the Kia Oval.

Warwickshire captain Rhodes was unbeaten on 72 when bad light ended proceedings seven overs early and, with Alex Davies also contributing a gritty 49, County Championship leaders Surrey go into the final day 207 runs behind and suddenly with their unbeaten Division One record under possible threat.

Surrey were badly handicapped, however, by an injury to England Test fast bowler Jamie Overton, who had to be helped from the field early in the morning session after…