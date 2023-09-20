County Championship: Warwickshire skipper Will Rhodes steers Bears into lead at Lord’s

Will Rhodes (95) and Danny Briggs (71) chose Lord's to hit the best score of the season


LV= County Championship Division One, Lord’s (day two)
Middlesex 121: De Caires 40; Hannon-Dalby 5-29
Warwickshire 228-6: Rhodes 95* Briggs 71*; Murtagh 5-55
Warwickshire (3 pts) lead Middlesex (1 pt) by 107 runs
Match scorecard

Warwickshire pair Will Rhodes and Danny Briggs both hit their season’s best first-class score in a century stand as the Bears threatened to spoil Tim Murtagh’s fairytale ending at Lord’s.

On a truncated day two, ended by rain an hour after lunch, Murtagh claimed two early scalps to complete a five-wicket haul on his last appearance for the county at the home of cricket.

But, having reduced the visitors to 95-6 inside the first hour, Rhodes (95) and Briggs (71) then added an unbroken 133 for the seventh wicket, to move the Bears on to 228-6, a lead of 107.

While veteran seamer Murtagh’s supporting cast lacked direction and rhythm, to add to Middlesex’s woes, all-rounder Ryan…



