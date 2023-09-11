County Championship: Warwickshire stifle Northants with career-best Oliver Hannon-Dalby figures

Oliver Hannon-Dalby’s previous best was 6-33 in the Bob Willis Trophy at Bristol in 2020

LV=County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two): Northamptonshire 250: Nair 78, Gay 77; Hannon-Dalby 7-46 Warwickshire 142-4: Rhodes 44; White 3-37 Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Northants (2 pts) by 108 runs Scorecard

Oliver Hannon-Dalby claimed his career-best bowling figures as he took 7-46 to bowl out Northamptonshire for 250.

But, on another weather-hit day in Birmingham, and with worse weather reportedly on the way, Northants’ hopes of staying up are starting to cloud over.

Having begun this week’s round of fixtures 26 points adrift, and with their final two games to come against top two Surrey and Essex, this is a game they seriously have to win.

And, with the Bears on 142-4 in their first innings, Northants have to hope for a serious Warwickshire collapse on day three.

Resuming on 200-5, Northants overnight pair Saif Zaib and Lewis McManus added a further 17 before being parted.

Zaib edged…