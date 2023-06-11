County Championship: Warwickshire’s Sam Hain hits century in opposition to Nottinghamshire

Sam Hain plays a shot during his century for Warwickshire against Nottinghamshire on day one at Trent Bridge

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day one) Warwickshire: Hain 100, Davies 93, Mousley 87; Ball 2-52 Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Nottinghamshire 1 pt, Warwickshire 3 pts Match scorecard

Sam Hain’s third century of the season helped Warwickshire get off to a strong start to their County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

The visitors ended day one on 361-5 after Hain shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 171 with Dan Mousley (87), after opener Alex Davies had earlier scored 93.

Nottinghamshire have seen enough of Hain recently after he made 97 not out against them in the Vitality Blast at Edgbaston on June 3.

On that occasion he smashed eight fours and four sixes from just 52 balls, but he made the switch from white-ball to red-ball cricket look effortless in a patient innings spanning 258 minutes and 192 balls.

Hain’s only regret will be that he…