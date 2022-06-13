County Championship: Why are so lots of this season’s balls going out of practice?

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson successfully got the Dukes ball changed early during England’s second innings of the first Test at Lord’s after it went out of shape

Cricket balls are hardy items, expected to stand up to the toil of being bowled down a pitch, thrashed by willow bats, rubbed, scuffed and made wet as they are tossed about the field.

Yet in 2022, in the County Championship, something has changed with the classic Dukes ball. They are losing their shape, rapidly.

During Durham’s recent match in Chester-le-Street there were 11 unscheduled ball changes during a four-day game with Glamorgan, including five in one day.

In a first-class match, the fielding side starts each innings with a new ball which is meant to be used for 80 overs before being replaced.

Umpires and players say they have not come across such an issue for a long time with the brand.

It’s not just happened to Durham either, it’s been happening across the county game.

And, clubs have been struggling to get…