County Championship: Wickets fall at Leicester as Foxes maintain sway over Gloucestershire

|LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day two)
|Gloucestershire 159: Dent 51; Scriven 4-30 & 179-8: Hammond 46, Charlesworth 33; Scriven 3-43
|Leicestershire 204: Patel 73; Akhter 4-46, Charlesworth 3-54
|Gloucestershire (3 pts) lead Leicestershire (3 pts) by 134 runs with two wickets left
Leicestershire held, lost and then regained the upper hand over Gloucestershire on an eventful second day.
On a pitch that continued to make batting hard work, Gloucestershire closed on 179-8, with a lead of 134 after Tom Scriven (3-43) increased his match return to seven wickets.
But promotion-chasing Leicestershire’s points haul from this match may be under threat as a result of their slow over-rate, the scoreboard showing minus five as they left the field.
Earlier, Leicestershire had surrendered what could have been an even stronger…