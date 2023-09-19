County Championship: Will Davis places Leicestershire on high towards Yorkshire

Will Davis is only playing his third Championship game of the season for Leicestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day one) Yorkshire 155-9: Bean 40; Davis 4-28 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Leicestershire 3pts, Yorkshire 0pts Match scorecard

Leicestershire finished a shortened first day in a strong position in their County Championship match against Yorkshire – a clash they must win if they are to have a realistic chance of adding promotion to their One-Day Cup success.

Will Davis finished with 4-28, and Tom Scriven and Scott Currie with two wickets each as Yorkshire stumbled to 155-9 in 38.5 overs after a start delayed until 2.20pm because of rain and an end brought forward by about an hour by bad light.

This is the penultimate round of the Division Two season, which started with Leicestershire 19 points behind second-placed Worcestershire in the race to accompany Durham into the top flight next term.

Finlay Bean passed the milestone of 1,000…