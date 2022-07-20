County Championship: Will Jacks’ 150 provides Surrey lead over Essex

Kemar Roach and Will Jacks put on 85 for Surrey’s ninth wicket

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two) Essex 271 & 19-2: Worrall 2-11 Surrey 319: Jacks 150*; Snater 3-35 Essex (5 pts) trail Surrey (6 pts) by 29 runs Match scorecard

Will Jacks hit eight sixes in a remarkable 150 not out against Essex to spearhead a stunning Surrey recovery on day two of their County Championship match at The Oval.

Jacks, 23, batted with a maturity beyond his years to turn a superb contest on its head as Division One leaders Surrey – 112-7 at one stage – reached 319 all out in reply to Essex’s first-innings 271.

In six overs’ batting before the close, Essex then lost Alastair Cook and Sam Cook, both for four, while staggering to 19-2 – a deficit still of 29 runs.

Dan Worrall, fresh from his first innings 6-56, had former England captain Alastair Cook caught from a ball angled across him and nightwatchman Sam Cook well held at second slip.

Jacks’ spectacular late onslaught will be long…