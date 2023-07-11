County Championship: Will Younger hits Notts debut century in opposition to Surrey

Will Young played for Northamptonshire in last summer’s County Championship

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two) Surrey 355: Clark 107, Abbott 48, Foakes 46; James 6-74 Nottinghamshire 248-5: Young 106*, Hameed 67; Overton 2-41 Nottinghamshire (3 pts) trail Surrey (4 pts) by 107 with five wickets standing Match scorecard

Will Young marked his Nottinghamshire debut with an unbeaten century to anchor the visitors’ response on day two of their County Championship match against Surrey at the Kia Oval.

The New Zealand international, who is on a three-match contract with the county, provided immediate value with a fluent knock of 106 not out that guided them to 248-5 at the close, trailing Surrey by 107.

Young shared a second-wicket partnership of 134 with Haseeb Hameed, who hit 67, while Surrey’s Jamie Overton took two wickets on his return to bowling action for the first time this summer after recovering from a back injury.

The home side had earlier posted 355 all out in their…