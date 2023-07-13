County Championship: Worcestershire bat out draw with Yorkshire

Jake Libby passed 50 for the 20th time in 40 first-class matches for Worcestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day four) Yorkshire 407: Bean 135, Lyth 79; Finch 5-100 Worcestershire 242& 142-2: Libby 61*, Roderick 34* Worcestershire (8 pts) draw with Yorkshire (12 pts) Match scorecard

Yorkshire at least finally found a way of getting out both Worcestershire nightwatchmen-openers Adam Leach and Ben Gibbon – but they were still denied victory at New Road.

Despite a first-innings lead of 165, the Tykes were thwarted by the weather and Worcestershire’s regular openers Jake Libby and Gareth Roderick.

In a game that lost 130 overs over the course of four days, any outside hopes Yorkshire had were denied by an unbroken 110-run third-wicket partnership between stand-in skipper Libby and Roderick.

Libby, Worcestershire’s leading run-scorer this summer, made 61 not out to take his season’s tally to 701, while Roderick ground out 34 in two and a quarter hours from 112…