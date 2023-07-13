County Championship: Worcestershire bat out draw with Yorkshire

|LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day four)
|Yorkshire 407: Bean 135, Lyth 79; Finch 5-100
|Worcestershire 242& 142-2: Libby 61*, Roderick 34*
|Worcestershire (8 pts) draw with Yorkshire (12 pts)
|Match scorecard
Yorkshire at least finally found a way of getting out both Worcestershire nightwatchmen-openers Adam Leach and Ben Gibbon – but they were still denied victory at New Road.
Despite a first-innings lead of 165, the Tykes were thwarted by the weather and Worcestershire’s regular openers Jake Libby and Gareth Roderick.
In a game that lost 130 overs over the course of four days, any outside hopes Yorkshire had were denied by an unbroken 110-run third-wicket partnership between stand-in skipper Libby and Roderick.
Libby, Worcestershire’s leading run-scorer this summer, made 61 not out to take his season’s tally to 701, while Roderick ground out 34 in two and a quarter hours from 112…