County Championship: Worcestershire choose up level to safe promotion again to Division One

Worcestershire captain Brett D’Oliveira was dismissed just before his side scored their promotion-clinching run

LV= County Championship Division Two, Headingley (day two) Worcestershire 301-6 (85.1 overs): D’Oliveira 103, Kashif Ali 93; Coad 2-38, Hill 2-43 Yorkshire: Yet to bat Yorkshire 2 pts, Worcestershire 2 pts Match scorecard

Worcestershire have been promoted back to Division One of the County Championship – for a record seventh time.

Aided by skipper Brett D’Oliveira completing his century, Alan Richardson’s side passed 300 against Yorkshire at Headingley to pick up the second batting bonus point they needed to edge out third-placed Leicestershire.

Alongside already crowned Division Two champions Durham, the Pears will be back playing top flight cricket again next season for the first time since being relegated for a sixth time – also a record – in 2018.

It is six years to the day since they were last promoted in 2017.

Skipper D’Oliveira missed out on the opportunity to hit the…