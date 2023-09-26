County Championship: Worcestershire edge in the direction of promotion on opening day at Headingley

Kashif Ali is playing in just his fifth first-class match, having made his debut against Derbyshire last summer

LV= County Championship Division Two, Headingley (day one) Worcestershire 280-5: Kashif 93, D’Oliveira 90*; Coad 2-35, Hill 2-43 Yorkshire: Yet to bat Match scorecard

Worcestershire need 20 more runs to clinch promotion to Division One of the County Championship for next season after picking up the one of the two bonus points needed on the opening day against Yorkshire at a damp Headingley.

After being asked to bat, the Pears needed to score 300 to confirm second spot in Division Two but stumbled to 67-4, before Kashif Ali (93) and captain Brett D’Oliveira (90 not out) put them firmly on track.

The pair put on 155 for the fifth wicket, with Kashif notching his career-best first-class score, before Ben Allison (31 not out) joined D’Oliveira (90 not out) to take the Pears to 280-5 at stumps.

When they do clinch their second bonus point it will be the seventh time Worcestershire…