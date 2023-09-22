County Championship: Worcestershire nonetheless to safe promotion after draw with Durham

Both of Durham skipper Scott Borthwick’s two centuries this summer have come against Worcestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day four) Worcestershire 313: D’Oliveira 63, Libby 57, Roderick 52; Raine 3-66, de Leede 3-68 Durham 371-4 (71 overs): Borthwick 134*, Robinson 84, Lees 60; Allison 2-61 Worcestershire (8 pts) drew with Durham (11 pts) Match scorecard

Worcestershire are still to secure a return to the top flight after drawing their rain-affected County Championship match with already promoted Division Two champions Durham.

Following the loss of so much play in this game, the Pears could only pick up one final-day bowling point as Durham, 10-0 overnight, batted out time to reach 371-4 from 71 overs.

Durham skipper Scott Borthwick repeated his century against the Pears in his side’s opening win of the season at Chester-le-Street back in April.

He hit 134 not out, sharing a 159-run stand with Ollie Robinson, who weighed in with 84, while prolific opener…