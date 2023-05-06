County Championship: Worcestershire v Sussex deserted on day three

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
Worcester suffered its second complete abandonment of a day‘s play this season


New Road suffered its second complete abandonment of a day's play this season
LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day three)
Worcestershire 264: Hose 59, Waite 59, Leach 53; Robinson 7-59 & 34-1
Sussex 373: Pujara 136, Hudson-Prentice 54; Leach 3-83, Tongue 3-89
Worcestershire (4 pts) trail Sussex (6 pts) by 75 runs
Sussex’s hopes of pushing for victory in their County Championship Division Two match with Worcestershire were frustrated by the weather after a total wash-out on day three at New Road.

Heavy morning rain left puddles on the outfield, but the inevitable decision to abandon play was left until 14:50 BST by umpires Peter Hartley and Chris Watts.

The visitors established a first-innings lead of 109 thanks to captain Cheteshwar Pujara’s third hundred of the campaign – and eighth for Sussex – during which he passed 1500 runs for the county in only his 12th match.

England pace bowler Ollie Robinson then removed Worcestershire opener Jake Libby on…



