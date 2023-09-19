County Championship: Worcestershire’s Jake Libby reaches 1,000 runs for season towards Durham

Jake Libby is averaging 55.61 for Worcestershire this season and is the fifth highest run scorer in Division Two

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day one) Worcestershire 104-1: Roderick 52, Libby 46* Durham: Yet to bat Worcestershire 0pts, Durham 0pts Match scorecard

Jake Libby completed 1,000 first class runs for the second time in three seasons as Worcestershire made an encouraging start to their County Championship encounter with Division Two leaders Durham at New Road.

The opener brought up his personal milestone with a single off Durham’s new signing, Sri Lanka seamer Vishwa Fernando.

Libby and Gareth Roderick put on 97 when play finally got underway at 3.45pm with a possible 36 overs remaining after a lengthy rain delay.

Conditions had looked ideal for bowling after Durham captain Scott Borthwick won the toss.

But his bowlers did not find the right length on a consistent basis and Roderick (52) had time to complete a half century before he was dismissed by Bas…