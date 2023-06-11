County Championship: Worcestershire’s Joe Leach takes 6-73 in opposition to Sussex

Joe Leach now has 31 wickets in this season’s County Championship

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one) Sussex 338-9: Carter 76, McAndrew 65, Carson 60*; Leach 6-73 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Sussex 2 pts, Worcestershire 3 pts Match scorecard

Tailenders Jack Carson and Henry Shipley helped Sussex mount a respectable score after an early stumble on the opening day of their County Championship match against Worcestershire.

Sussex recovered from 142-6 to reach 338-9 at stumps thanks to some late-order hitting from, first Nathan McAndrew and then Carson and debutant Shipley, the latter two putting on 85 for the ninth wicket – the biggest stand of the innings.

Worcestershire’s Joe Leach finished the day with figures of 6-73, and at tea, when Sussex – who gave spectators free admission on Sunday – were 205-7, honours looked appropriately even for the second and third-placed counties in Division Two.

The first session brought some old-fashioned county…