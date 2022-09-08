County Championship: Yorkshire batters maintain out for draw in opposition to Lancashire

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day four): Lancashire 276& 280-5 dec: Wells 124; Bess 3-84 Yorkshire 255 & 102-3: Kohler-Cadmore 34*; Hartley 2-27 Lancashire (13 pts) drew with Yorkshire (13 pts) Scorecard

Lancashire’s hopes of winning the County Championship title are realistically over after their bid for a final day Roses victory was thwarted by a dogged Yorkshire batting display at Emirates Old Trafford.

The Red Rose set Yorkshire an unlikely victory target of 302 in a minimum of 84 overs and then reduced them to 67-3 inside 35 overs.

But Tom Kohler-Cadmore, a Hundred winner with Trent Rockets on Saturday, played an innings of 34 not out off 159 balls to leave the home side disappointed.

Yorkshire finished on 102-3 in the 64th over when rain curtailed play at 16:10 BST.

Both sides claimed 13 points, and Lancashire are 21 behind leaders Surrey having played one game more, while sixth-placed Yorkshire are now 25 clear of second-bottom Warwickshire. They both have…