County Championship: Yorkshire batters stretch lead over Derbyshire

Wayne Madsen has 36 first-class centuries – but fell just short of his 37th

LV= County Championship Division Two, Scarborough (day two) Yorkshire 297 & 179-2: Bean 64, Lyth 43, Masood 41* Derbyshire 247: Madsen 93, Wagstaff 52; Thompson 3-48, Fisher 3-54 Yorkshire 4 pts, Derbyshire 3 pts Match scorecard

Wayne Madsen narrowly missed out on a century in his 200th first-class appearance for Derbyshire as Yorkshire seized control of the County Championship match on day two at Scarborough.

Madsen, 39, impressed with 93 off 140 balls in Derbyshire’s 247 all out as they replied to 297 by the home side.

Opener Mitch Wagstaff also posted 52 – his maiden fifty in only his seventh first-team fixture.

But Madsen was one of seven afternoon wickets to fall as his side slipped from significant health at 173-3 to concede a lead of 50.

Seamers Matthew Fisher and Jordan Thompson both claimed three wickets apiece for Yorkshire, who later added to that lead with 179-2 from 38 second-innings overs.

Openers Fin Bean…