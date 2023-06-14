County Championship: Yorkshire beat Derbyshire for first win in 14 months

Pakistan batter Shan Masood put in a captain’s performance to guide Yorkshire to victory

LV= County Championship Division Two, Chesterfield (day four) Derbyshire 111 & 453: Du Plooy 170, Ali 146; Fisher 3-70, Bess 3-190 Yorkshire 353 & 215-7: Masood 95*; Watt 4-74 Yorkshire (22 pts) beat Derbyshire (3 pts) by three wickets Match scorecard

Yorkshire celebrated a County Championship victory for the first time in 14 months as they beat Derbyshire by three wickets on the final morning of the Division Two match at Chesterfield.

Shan Masood played the leading role against his former county with an unbeaten 95 off 112 balls, while a run-a-ball 41 not out from Dom Bess helped see the visitors home after Dawid Malan had fallen to the first ball of the day.

Resuming on 147-6, Yorkshire needed 65 when Mark Watt removed Malan but Masood and Bess played with composure to share an eighth-wicket stand of 68 from 82 balls to win a gripping contest.

The odds had shifted in Derbyshire’s favour when Watt struck…