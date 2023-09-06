County Championship: Yorkshire beat winless Derbyshire for second time this season

Dom Bess took 4-79 – his first County Championship wickets for the Tykes since June

LV= County Championship Division Two, Scarborough (day four) Yorkshire 297: Wharton 58; Dal 5-72 & 520-9 dec: Revis 106; Thomson 5-190 Derbyshire 247: Madsen 93 & 293: Madsen 93; Bess 4-79 Yorkshire (18 pts) beat Derbyshire (3 pts) by 277 runs Match scorecard

Yorkshire beat winless Derbyshire again, for the second time this season, as they improved their hopes of not finishing bottom of County Championship Division Two.

And the Tykes got the first leg of that quest done by repeating their three-wicket victory over Derbyshire in June, this time by 277 runs, to move to within 16 points of their neighbours.

Yorkshire, who failed to win a single game in 2022, did gain 20 points from only their second victory of the summer but were docked two points because of a slow over-rate.

Despite being without fringe England Test paceman Matthew Fisher again due to a mild side strain, a quickfire burst of four wickets for only…