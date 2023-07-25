County Championship: Yorkshire begin effectively on rain-hit day in opposition to Durham

Adam Lyth has now scored more than 700 runs in this season’s County Championship

LV= County Championship Division Two, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day one) Yorkshire 142-2: Lyth 75*, Bean 46 Durham: Yet to bat Match scorecard

Division Two leaders Durham are under early pressure after Yorkshire openers Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean shared a century stand to help the hosts make the most of a curtailed day’s play at Scarborough.

Lyth and Bean shared 113 inside 31 overs after the visitors had elected to bowl at the start of this County Championship fixture, contributing to a close of play score of 142-2 from 38 overs.

Lyth led the way with 75 not out off 118 balls at the North Marine Road venue where he played his league cricket growing up.

Fellow left-hander Bean made 46 but was the first of two wickets to fall – lbw to England Test quick Matthew Potts almost immediately after a 5.30pm resumption.

Hail at lunch prevented an afternoon restart and when umpires Steve O’Shaughnessy and Surendiran…