County Championship: Yorkshire dominate opening day towards Derbyshire

Matthew Fisher has now taken five or more wickets in an innings four times in first-class cricket

LV= County Championship Division Two, Chesterfield (day one) Derbyshire 111: Du Plooy 28; Fisher 5-30, Coad 3-28 Yorkshire 272-5: Malan 76*, Masood 67, Lyth 48 Derbyshire 0 pts, Yorkshire 4 pts Match scorecard

Matthew Fisher delivered a timely demonstration of his international potential on a day of Yorkshire domination against Derbyshire in the County Championship match at Chesterfield.

Fisher – who played a Test in the Caribbean 15 months ago and could come into Ashes reckoning if England’s fast bowlers sustain injuries – returned career-best figures of 5-30 to skittle Derbyshire for 111.

Ben Coad took 3-28 after Derbyshire had been put in and only some resistance from the lower order spared the home side complete humiliation after they had slumped to 26-6.

Yorkshire skipper Shan Masood heaped further misery on his former county with 67, his highest score of the season, and Dawid Malan made an…